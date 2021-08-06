Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,222. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.