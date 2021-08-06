Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $12.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.12. 390,656 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

