Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.75 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,653. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.