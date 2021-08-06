Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $36.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.