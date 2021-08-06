Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,352 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.27. 679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

