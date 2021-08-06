Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $373,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nelnet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nelnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nelnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

