Shirley C. Franklin Sells 5,112 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at about $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

