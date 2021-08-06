Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €190.00 ($223.53).

ETR:SAE traded down €0.60 ($0.71) on Thursday, hitting €122.10 ($143.65). 207,291 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -104.72. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €146.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

