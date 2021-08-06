Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 2.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,527.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,434.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

