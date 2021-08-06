Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,993,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,594 shares of company stock worth $15,997,827 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.07. 2,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,378. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

