Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

