Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.