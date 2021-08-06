SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Up 2.5%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.81. 1,684,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,005,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

