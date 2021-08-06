SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $427,478.25 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,739. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.24 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

