SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $44.00 on Thursday, reaching $185.00. 496,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,043. SiTime has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock worth $6,160,414. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

