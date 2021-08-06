SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,484. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,294,000.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

