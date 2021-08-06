Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SCCAF stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

