SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives $30.58 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWYUF. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.