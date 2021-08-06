Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

