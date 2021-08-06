Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

