Societe Generale Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKKGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,103. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

