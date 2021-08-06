Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 24,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,378. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

