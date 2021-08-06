Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.78. 457,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

