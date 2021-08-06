Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.48% 34.65% 7.98% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.77 billion 0.22 -$51.38 million $3.85 13.51 Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.63 $3.45 million N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Automotive and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. The company was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

