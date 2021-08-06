SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in SpartanNash by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 71.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

