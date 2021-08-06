SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,661. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.75.

