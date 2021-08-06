SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

