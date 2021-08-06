SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

