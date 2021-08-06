Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

