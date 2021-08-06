Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.09.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE TOY traded down C$1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.