SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $303,082.48

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $303,082.48 and $107.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,535.67 or 1.00018519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01126552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00327283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00390837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004639 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

