Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15,270.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £152.70 ($199.50) and last traded at £152.35 ($199.05), with a volume of 42294 shares. The stock had previously closed at £151.95 ($198.52).

SPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £138.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

