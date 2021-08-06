Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Declares GBX 1.72 Dividend

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SPT opened at GBX 260.80 ($3.41) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.82.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Insiders purchased 148 shares of company stock valued at $37,575 over the last quarter.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

