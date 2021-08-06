Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Spok worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 17.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

