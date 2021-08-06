Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SII traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,999. The firm has a market cap of $950.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth $197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.