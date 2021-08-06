Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 4,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,759. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -202.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,983 shares of company stock worth $17,448,083 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

