Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.21.

NYSE:SQ opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. Square has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

