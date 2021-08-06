Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

