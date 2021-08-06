Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 3,754 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TM opened at $182.86 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $185.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $255.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

