Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equity Research started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

SBLK stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

