Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.88. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

