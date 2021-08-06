Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $581,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

