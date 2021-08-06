Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 111,172 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 706.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,172 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.22 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $419.16 million, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

