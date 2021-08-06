Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 30,308 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

