Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 24,495 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 3,819.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 309.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 103,038 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Energizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.