Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $97,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,180,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $37.25 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

