Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

