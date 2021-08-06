SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $340.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

