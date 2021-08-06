SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael Buys 325 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $24,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

