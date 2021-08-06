SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 41,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,203 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $16.43.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

